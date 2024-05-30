Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFLI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DFLI opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.84. Dragonfly Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 50.04% and a negative return on equity of 114.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFLI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

Featured Stories

