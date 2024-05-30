Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Posted by on May 30th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

View Our Latest Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.49. Elastic has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $569,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,193,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after buying an additional 2,392,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after acquiring an additional 409,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,440,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at $318,822,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,969,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,249,000 after acquiring an additional 155,612 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.