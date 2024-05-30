Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Get Elastic alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.49. Elastic has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $569,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,193,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after buying an additional 2,392,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after acquiring an additional 409,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,440,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at $318,822,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,969,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,249,000 after acquiring an additional 155,612 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.