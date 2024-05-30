Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of ELD opened at C$22.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$11.38 and a 12-month high of C$22.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4664843 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total value of C$267,656.98. In other news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57. Also, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total value of C$267,656.98. Insiders have sold a total of 282,112 shares of company stock worth $5,643,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

