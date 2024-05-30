Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CFO Joshua Ballard Sells 4,051 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Ballard sold 4,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $54,850.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Ballard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Joshua Ballard sold 979 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $14,665.42.

Shares of ERII stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,790. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $769.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERII. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

