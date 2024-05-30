Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Receives $2.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NRGV shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $33,431.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 897,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,339 shares of company stock valued at $123,341. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRGV opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $193.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.71. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Vault will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

