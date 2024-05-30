enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 52,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENGN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on enGene in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get enGene alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENGN

enGene Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.

In related news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of enGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $68,670.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,084,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,292,446.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in enGene in the first quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in enGene in the first quarter valued at about $17,095,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,777,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.