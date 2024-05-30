Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $121.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.56.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $111.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.95.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.85 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

