Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 116.75% and a negative return on equity of 4,908.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

