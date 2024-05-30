Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of SVVC stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $951,234.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.44.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
