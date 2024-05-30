Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.2% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12,494.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.69. The company had a trading volume of 618,535 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.58.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

