Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Flowserve

Flowserve Stock Down 1.2 %

FLS stock opened at $48.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,261,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,413,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,745,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,321,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 270.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after buying an additional 464,667 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.