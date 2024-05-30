Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 30th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDFree Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of FORD stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Articles

