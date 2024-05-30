Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Price Performance
Shares of FORD stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.10.
About Forward Industries
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Industries
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.