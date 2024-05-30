Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 278.15% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

GANX has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gain Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.