Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.11

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 55779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.04 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,317.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

