GAP (NYSE:GPS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GAP to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KGI Securities boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.15.

GPS opened at $21.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.34. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $64,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 37.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

