Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.04 and a 200-day moving average of $124.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

