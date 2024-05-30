Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 on June 14th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GRT.UN traded up C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$67.28. 59,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,251. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$62.72 and a 12 month high of C$83.90. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.70.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

