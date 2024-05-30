Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Hits New 1-Year High at $167.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 167 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 162 ($2.07), with a volume of 184035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £294.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2,666.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.36.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

