Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Financial Review

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 2.09% 1.65% 0.11% Westamerica Bancorporation 48.35% 21.99% 2.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hawthorn Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.25%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 226.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $99.50 million 1.34 $960,000.00 $0.30 63.27 Westamerica Bancorporation $327.54 million 3.85 $161.77 million $5.92 7.98

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Westamerica Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

