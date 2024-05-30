Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.1 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.