Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $426.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 472.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Humana by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Humana by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $37,174,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 69.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $345.31 on Friday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

