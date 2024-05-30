Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance
BATS EPRF traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $18.52. 45,828 shares of the stock traded hands. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile
