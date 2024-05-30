Insider Selling: Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Sells 2,194 Shares of Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ALLE stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.45. The stock had a trading volume of 632,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,149. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.49.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,441,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 280.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,570,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

