Insider Selling: Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.58. 922,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Avnet

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avnet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,175,000 after buying an additional 157,709 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,420,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,448,000 after buying an additional 46,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 32,261 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.