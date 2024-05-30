Insider Selling: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Insider Sells 13,657 Shares of Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 367,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,919. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $512.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CCRN. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

