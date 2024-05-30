Insider Selling: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Director Sells 9,940,974 Shares of Stock

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.89. 2,060,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.03. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVI

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.