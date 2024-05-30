Insider Selling: Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Insider Sells A$15,972,000.00 in Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1 – Get Free Report) insider Bevan Slattery sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$14.52 ($9.68), for a total transaction of A$15,972,000.00 ($10,648,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

