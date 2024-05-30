Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells $1,165,725.00 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Insmed Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $3.43 on Thursday, reaching $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,340,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,066. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Insmed from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Read Our Latest Report on INSM

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.