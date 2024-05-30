Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $679.41.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $598.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.10. Intuit has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,160 shares of company stock worth $1,314,797 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

