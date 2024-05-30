iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 307,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 728,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,309,000 after buying an additional 62,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,703,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,362,307. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

