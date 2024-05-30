JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $33.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

