JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

JMST traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $50.68. 216,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

