KeyCorp Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $90.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

