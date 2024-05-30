KeyCorp Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,440.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.
TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,363.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDG
TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.4 %
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 29.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group
In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and have sold 29,776 shares valued at $37,097,386. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.