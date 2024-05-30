Kistos (LON:KIST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $135.00

Shares of Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.76), with a volume of 445457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.74).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.94) price target on shares of Kistos in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Kistos
Kistos Trading Down 1.4 %
Kistos Company Profile
Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kistos
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Kistos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kistos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.