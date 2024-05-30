Kistos (LON:KIST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $135.00

Shares of Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.76), with a volume of 445457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.74).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.94) price target on shares of Kistos in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Kistos alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kistos

Kistos Trading Down 1.4 %

Kistos Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.35 million, a P/E ratio of -918.33 and a beta of 0.41.

(Get Free Report)

Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kistos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kistos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.