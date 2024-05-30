Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $183.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Landstar System

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Landstar System Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth $49,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR opened at $175.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 20.31%.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.