Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $183.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System
Landstar System Trading Down 1.3 %
LSTR opened at $175.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Landstar System Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 20.31%.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
