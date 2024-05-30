Lcnb Corp Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,816,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 73,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2,557.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0 %

JNJ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.45. 8,262,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,416,246. The stock has a market cap of $347.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.00. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.