Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,459 shares of company stock worth $4,168,391. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.83. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

