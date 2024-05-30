LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
NYSE:LITB opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.90.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
