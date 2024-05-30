Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Alex P. Schultz Purchases 2,500 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $19,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,314.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LIND traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.66. 192,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,279. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,877,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,824,000 after purchasing an additional 268,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,921 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 876,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 490,370 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 607,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,608,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.