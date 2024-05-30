LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up 1.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

LKQ Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,282. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.