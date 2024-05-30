Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

LAZR stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $730.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.