Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 99.94 ($1.28), with a volume of 13415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.55 ($1.22).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £55.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,255.63 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.63.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is currently 11,250.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.