McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 97,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,140,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in McKesson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,265 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in McKesson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,198,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,040,000 after acquiring an additional 133,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $561.11. 599,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,971. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $373.28 and a 1-year high of $566.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,219 shares of company stock worth $10,608,252. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

