Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the social networking company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Meta Platforms has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meta Platforms to earn $23.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

NASDAQ:META traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $467.05. 10,723,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,262,195. The company has a fifty day moving average of $482.74 and a 200 day moving average of $429.26. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $258.45 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $289,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,454,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,722.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $289,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,454,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 732,374 shares of company stock valued at $363,875,308 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

