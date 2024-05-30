Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 3.8 %

MLSS opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.94. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.50% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

