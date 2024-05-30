Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. New Street Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

TIGO opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,066,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1.7% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 93,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 28.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,394,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,903,000 after acquiring an additional 981,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 14.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

