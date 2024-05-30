Mizuho Increases Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $95.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ED. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ED opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,511,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,134,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,216,000 after buying an additional 513,364 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $39,556,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after acquiring an additional 340,239 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

