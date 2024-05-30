Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Viking (NYSE:VIK)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Melius initiated coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Melius Research began coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

NYSE:VIK opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Viking has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $31.06.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

