Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
